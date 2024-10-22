Scam Alert: Willacy County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Kidnap Ransom Scam Calls

Willacy County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to residents about a new wave of scam calls plaguing the area. The scammers, posing as kidnappers, are reportedly targeting unsuspecting victims and demanding ransom money for the supposed safe return of a loved one.

Scam Call Details

Authorities have revealed that the scammers are instilling fear in potential victims by claiming that one of their loved ones has been kidnapped. The scammers then demand a ransom for their safe return. This diabolical scheme is designed to prey on the victim’s emotions and coerce them into parting with their money.

What to Do If You Receive Such a Call

If any resident of Willacy County receives such a call, the sheriff’s office has advised them to hang up immediately without engaging with the caller. After disconnecting the call, residents are urged to contact the sheriff’s office directly at 6895576 to report the incident. Law enforcement is working tirelessly to track down these scammers and bring them to justice.

Stay Vigilant, Stay Safe

Residents are reminded to remain vigilant and to never share personal or financial information over the phone with unknown callers. The best defense against such scams is awareness and swift action. Together, the community can help law enforcement put an end to these nefarious activities.