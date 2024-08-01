Scam Alert: Rising Fraud Cases in Our Regio

Scam Alert: Rising Fraud Cases in Our Region

The number of scams in our region continues to increase, prompting local authorities and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to issue warnings to the public. As fraudsters become more sophisticated in their tactics, it’s crucial for residents to remain vigilant and informed.

Sophisticated Scamming Tactics

According to the BBB, scammers are getting smarter, disguising themselves as different agencies to deceive potential victims. Karen Lucero reports that these fraudsters often impersonate law enforcement agencies, TV and internet companies like Spectrum, and even ticketing services like Ticketmaster.

“There’s been a lot of phone calls lately, about receiving fake phone calls, letting consumers believe it’s somebody that they either owed money like a bill. we’ve also gotten, phone calls from, people receiving letters,” a BBB representative stated.

Preventive Measures

The BBB advises anyone who receives suspicious calls to hang up immediately and report the incident. “It’s very hard once you give out your personal information, for example, your Social Security number. It’s very hard to try to recover that back. They can get credit cards like you wouldn’t believe. They can make purchases like you wouldn’t believe,” the representative warned.

Residents should be cautious of red flags, such as requests for payment through gift cards. One consumer reportedly lost $1,500 in gift cards after falling victim to such a scam. “Once they tell you, hey, can you go to Walmart? Can you go to CVS and Walgreens, go get, gift cards? It it’s just lots of red flags that consumers need to be aware of,” the BBB noted.

How to Protect Yourself

To protect yourself from scams, the BBB recommends the following steps:

Verify Credibility: If you're unsure about a website or phone number, take the time to verify its credibility. Look for reviews, official contact information, and customer feedback.

Guard Personal Information: Never share sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, bank details, or passwords over the phone or online unless you are certain of the recipient's identity.

Report Suspicious Activity: If you suspect you've encountered a scam, report it immediately to the Better Business Bureau or local law enforcement.

The BBB encourages anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to a scam to contact them for assistance. By staying informed and cautious, residents can help protect themselves and their communities from these rising threats.

For more updates on scam alerts and other local news, follow trusted news sources and official announcements from consumer protection agencies.

FTC Consumer Response Center: 1-877-FTC-HELP

Better Business Bureau: 956-969-1804