San Juan’s Rising Domestic Violence Cases: Three Officers Stabbed

On a chilling Tuesday in San Juan, a domestic violence incident escalated rapidly, resulting in three police officers suffering stab wounds. The case shines a stark light on the increasing number of domestic violence cases in the city.

The Violent Encounter

According to the San Juan Police Department, the incident began when the mother of 18-year-old Enrique Martina Ayalla approached the police, terrified of her son. She reported that Ayalla had physically pushed her, sparking fear and leading her to seek police help.

On responding to the call, the officers were met by Ayalla who attacked them with a knife. All three officers sustained injuries to their ribs, shoulder, and back. This wasn’t the first time that the police had been called to this residence over a domestic dispute.

The Underlying Issue

As per Ayalla’s mother, the altercation stemmed from her decision to dispose of narcotics in her son’s possession. Despite the severity of the situation, no charges were filed after the authorities spoke with both parties involved.

An Alarming Trend in San Juan

San Juan has witnessed a disturbing rise in domestic violence cases, with around 118 cases reported so far this year. In response, the local authorities have stressed the availability of resources for victims, including counseling and other support services.

The Crimes Victims Units department ensures to get in contact with victims even if they don’t wish to press charges, in an attempt to provide them with the necessary assistance and resources. The city officials urge anyone facing such situations to report to their local police department.

Aftermath of the Incident

In the aftermath of the violent incident, the three injured officers are now recovering at home. Ayalla’s mother is reportedly doing well. As the community grapples with this incident, it serves as a grave reminder of the urgent need to address domestic violence issues.