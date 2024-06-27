San Juan Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes

San Juan, Texas – Luis Martin Ortiz, a resident of San Juan, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to heinous child sex crimes. Ortiz’s conviction stems from charges of child aggravated sexual assault and child indecency, crimes he committed over a period spanning several years.

The Case

In October 2021, Ortiz pleaded guilty to one count of child aggravated sexual assault and one count of child indecency. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation, uncovering disturbing details about Ortiz’s actions. Authorities revealed that Ortiz had sexually abused a girl for eight years, starting when she was just six years old.

Additional Victims

The investigation also brought to light a second victim, a seven-year-old girl who was also assaulted by Ortiz. The severity of the crimes and the prolonged abuse of multiple young victims led to Ortiz’s substantial prison sentence.

Sentencing

The court sentenced Ortiz to 20 years in prison, reflecting the gravity of his offenses. Hidalgo County officials have emphasized the importance of protecting vulnerable children from predators and ensuring that justice is served for the victims of such traumatic crimes.