San Juan House Fire Wreaks Havoc, Fire Marshal Investigating Cause

A devastating fire erupted in a San Juan home, leading to complete destruction and a challenging situation for local firefighters. The house, located near the intersection of Carol Road and Stella Drive, was found ablaze, with flames rapidly spreading to the attic.

Situation on Scene

Upon arrival, firefighters were faced with an arduous task of containing the fire. The intensity of the flames, coupled with their reach to the attic, posed a significant challenge. Despite their best efforts, the house was completely destroyed.

No Casualties Reported

Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the incident. This avoided the potential for any casualties or injuries. However, the loss of the property is a significant blow to the homeowners.

Fire Marshal’s Investigation

The local fire marshal has begun an investigation into the cause of the fire. As of now, the source and reason behind the ignition remain unknown. Updates will be provided as the investigation proceeds.