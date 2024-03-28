San Juan Community Mourns Loss of Roberto Rios in Tragic Street Racing Incident

Family of Roberto Rios Demands Justice After Fatal Crash in San Juan

The family of Roberto Rios is demanding justice following his tragic death in a fatal crash in San Juan. Rios, identified as Roberto Carlos Rios Rodriguez, lost his life after a head-on collision with a white Chevrolet Silverado.

The crash occurred yesterday evening near FM 495 and Oblate Street as Rios was driving home from work. Witnesses reported that two trucks were racing westbound on FM 495 when one of them crashed into an SUV, resulting in Rios’s death. The other truck involved in the race fled the scene.

Rios’s widow expressed her grief and anger, demanding justice for her husband. She described Rios as a loving son who cared deeply for his family. Authorities confirmed that street racing was a factor in the crash, a problem that residents say is common on the streets where the incident occurred.

Residents have reportedly made complaints to authorities about street racing in the area in the past, but little has been done to address the issue. San Juan Police Chief Leonardo Cifuentes stated that the driver of the Silverado, whose identity has not been released, was hospitalized in stable condition. The crash is still under investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the crash to come forward and assist in the investigation. Donations to help the family with funeral expenses can be made through a GoFundMe page set up in Roberto Carlos Rios’s name.