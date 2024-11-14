San Benito Police Arrest Two Men in Connection with Stolen Chevy Tahoe

Two men were arrested by the San Benito Police Department for their alleged involvement in a car theft earlier today.

GPS Tracking Leads to Arrest

26-year-old Alberto Torres and 50-year-old Juan Hector Perez were apprehended following the theft of a Chevy Tahoe. The arrest took place near the 300 block of Naranjal Drive, according to the police report.

Victim’s Quick Thinking Aids in Arrest

Interestingly, it was the vehicle’s GPS tracking system that led police to the suspects. The owner was able to track their stolen SUV, providing real-time updates to the police. This information allowed authorities to swiftly locate, pull over, and arrest both men, recovering the stolen Chevy in the process.

Cooperation Between Agencies

The successful arrest was a result of a collaboration between the San Benito Police Department and the BPD. This incident serves as a testament to the effectiveness of cross-agency cooperation in solving crimes and ensuring public safety.