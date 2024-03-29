San Benito Family Loses Everything in Devastating House Fire, Seeks Community Support

A San Benito family is grappling with the aftermath of a destructive house fire that has left them homeless. The fire, which occurred over the weekend, razed the family’s home to the ground, leaving them with nothing but charred remnants.

Casimiro Tamayo, a family member, recounted receiving the heart-wrenching news from neighbors that their home was engulfed in flames. The loss of their cherished family home, filled with irreplaceable memories, has been devastating.

While thankfully, no one was inside the home at the time of the fire, the family now faces the daunting task of rebuilding their lives from scratch. They are currently staying with relatives but are determined to gradually reconstruct their family home.

Although the cause of the fire is still being investigated, there is suspicion that it may have originated in a storage shed at the property. In light of their circumstances, the family is seeking donations, including clothing, shoes, food, water, blankets, and dog food. Donations can be delivered to 369115 Encantada Circle in San Benito.

The outpouring of support from the community has been a source of comfort for the family during this challenging time. If you wish to contribute, donations can also be made to their GoFundMe page under the name “Our Family Home,” or you can contact them directly at (956) 264-6974.