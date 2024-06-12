Roma Enters Stage Three Water Conservation: Restrictions and Upcharges Announced

Roma officials have alerted residents that the city has entered Stage Three of its water conservation plan. This decision comes in response to ongoing drought conditions and aims to ensure sustainable water usage throughout the community. Residents are urged to adhere to all water use restrictions to help conserve this vital resource.

Under Stage Three restrictions, customers of the city’s public water system will be allowed to water their lawns and plants, as well as wash their vehicles, but only during specified hours and days of the week. The schedule is based on residents’ addresses, ensuring an even distribution of water usage.

Additionally, any customer using more than 8,000 gallons of water per month will incur a $10 upcharge on their monthly bill. This measure is intended to encourage mindful water use and prevent excessive consumption.

This announcement follows the Starr County Commissioners Court’s issuance of a drought disaster declaration, highlighting the severity of the current water shortage. The declaration underscores the importance of community-wide efforts to reduce water usage and protect the local water supply.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed about the specific watering schedules and adhere to the guidelines to avoid penalties and contribute to the overall conservation efforts. For more details on the water conservation plan and the drought disaster declaration, residents can visit the official websites of the City of Roma and Starr County.

