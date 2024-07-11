Road Rage Incident Ends in Four-Vehicle Crash: Two Brothers Arrested

Brownsville Police Department officials report that a road rage incident, which began as an altercation in Harlingen, escalated into a four-vehicle crash in Rancho Viejo. The incident culminated in the arrest of two brothers, 33-year-old Edgar Gerardo Garza and 29-year-old Francisco Javier Garza.

Details of the Incident

The incident occurred around noon yesterday near the 10,000 block of North Expressway near Perenchio. According to police, the altercation involved three vehicles that collided and an additional vehicle that had been involved with shots fired.

Witnesses provided crucial details to the authorities, revealing that the Garza brothers chased down a Toyota Tacoma, pinning it between their trucks and causing a crash. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma, who was the victim of the road rage, called his father for help. Upon arriving, the father’s vehicle was shot at by the younger brother, Francisco Javier Garza.

Charges and Bonds

The Garza brothers were charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle. Francisco Javier Garza also faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for firing a gun. His bond was set at $75,000, while Edgar Gerardo Garza received a $35,000 bond.

Police Statement and Safety Advice

Brownsville PD spokesperson Luna emphasized the importance of witness cooperation in resolving the case. Luna also stressed the potential dangers of road rage incidents, which can escalate quickly and become violent. Authorities urge individuals to remain calm, avoid engaging with aggressive drivers, and call 911 immediately if they find themselves in a road rage situation.