Rio Grande Valley Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child

Noe Jimenez Will Serve Time Without Parole Following Conviction

A Rio Grande Valley man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of continuous sexual assault of a child, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office announced today.

The convicted individual, Noe Jimenez, will not be eligible for parole, meaning he will serve the entirety of his sentence behind bars.

Justice Served in Cameron County

The case against Jimenez highlights the seriousness of crimes against children and the commitment of local law enforcement to ensuring justice for victims. Continuous sexual assault of a child is a first-degree felony in Texas, carrying a minimum sentence of 25 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Texas law does not allow parole for offenders convicted under this charge, reinforcing the state’s zero-tolerance stance on crimes against minors.

A Message from Authorities

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office has not released additional details regarding the case but emphasized that the conviction represents an important step in holding offenders accountable and protecting the community’s most vulnerable.

Support for Victims of Abuse

For victims of abuse and their families, resources are available to provide support, guidance, and legal assistance. Organizations such as the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) and local advocacy groups offer confidential help.

Report Suspected Abuse

If you suspect a child is being abused, you can report it anonymously:

Texas Abuse Hotline : 📞 (800) 252-5400

: 📞 National Child Abuse Hotline: 📞 (800) 4-A-CHILD (800-422-4453)

By reporting suspected abuse, you could help protect a child and prevent further harm.