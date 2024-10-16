Rio Grande Valley District Attorney’s Offices Unite Against Domestic Violence

The Rio Grande Valley District Attorney’s offices are banding together to raise domestic violence awareness. Four offices are uniting for their annual coalition meeting this Thursday, aiming to educate and provide resources for domestic violence victims.

Domestic Violence: A Non-Discriminatory Issue

Domestic violence does not discriminate based on gender. Male and female victims alike deserve the help they need to escape these abusive relationships. The coalition implores anyone in an abusive relationship, regardless of gender, to seek help.

Annual Meeting Details

The annual meeting will take place this Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Utrgv Edinburg Campus Students Union Theater. The event is open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to wear purple in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.