Rio Grande City Police Searching for Runaway Teen Eliezer Rodriguez Jr.

Authorities Seeking Public’s Help to Locate Missing 16-Year-Old

The Rio Grande City Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Eliezer Rodriguez Jr., a 16-year-old runaway last seen yesterday.

Rodriguez was last seen wearing a red Under Armour polo shirt and blue jeans. His current whereabouts are unknown, and police are working to ensure his safety.

How to Help

📞 Anyone with information is urged to contact Rio Grande City Police at (956) 487-8892.

All tips can be provided anonymously. Authorities stress the importance of community assistance in locating missing juveniles.