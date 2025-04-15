Now

Rio Grande City Police Searching for Runaway Teen Eliezer Rodriguez Jr.

16-year-old last seen wearing red polo and blue jeans; public urged to contact authorities with any information.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 15 2025

Authorities Seeking Public’s Help to Locate Missing 16-Year-Old

The Rio Grande City Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Eliezer Rodriguez Jr., a 16-year-old runaway last seen yesterday.

Rodriguez was last seen wearing a red Under Armour polo shirt and blue jeans. His current whereabouts are unknown, and police are working to ensure his safety.

How to Help

📞 Anyone with information is urged to contact Rio Grande City Police at (956) 487-8892.

All tips can be provided anonymously. Authorities stress the importance of community assistance in locating missing juveniles.

Eliza Rodriguez Jr. juvenile runaway Missing Person Public Safety Rio Grande City Rio Grande City PD runaway teen Texas

