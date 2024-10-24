Rio Grande City Opens New Multi-Million Dollar Public Safety Building

In a significant step towards bolstering public safety, Rio Grande City celebrated the inauguration of its new public safety building. The grand opening ceremony witnessed the presence of influential lawmakers, first responders, and Congressman Henry Cuellar, who played a pivotal role in securing federal funds for this multi-million dollar project.

This new facility marks a historic day for the city, according to Mayor Alberto Falcon and Congressman Cuellar. They expressed confidence in the city’s progress and the enhanced support this center would offer its citizens.

Unveiling a New Era of Public Safety

‘The city is moving forward, offering the support our citizens need, especially in public safety. It’s a big day for the taxpayers of Rio Grande. They have a brand new build under one roof with the fire department, police emergency and shelters. Faster response time and more security are just some of the benefits of this new facility,’ stated one speaker at the event.

Upgraded Facilities

The new public safety building comes with significant upgrades for both the police and fire department. One notable inclusion is 13 new emergency vehicles, which are expected to enhance the city’s emergency response capabilities significantly. These developments underscore the city’s commitment to providing improved public safety services to its residents.