Rigoberto Reséndez Jr. Found Guilty in 25-Year-Old Murder Case

Jury Delivers Verdict Decades After Fatal Beating of Alfredo Ontiveros

Nearly 25 years after the death of Alfredo Ontiveros, a jury has found Rigoberto Reséndez Jr. guilty of aggravated assault in a long-delayed case that resurfaced with new momentum in recent years.

The case stems from a 2000 incident, when prosecutors say Reséndez punched and kicked Ontiveros to death during a violent altercation.

After decades without a trial, Reséndez was arrested in May 2023 at an international bridge and extradited back to face charges.

Sentencing Set for Tuesday

The court has scheduled sentencing for next Tuesday, where Reséndez could face significant prison time depending on the judge’s ruling.

While he was not convicted of murder, the aggravated assault conviction acknowledges the severity and fatal consequences of the attack.

Justice Long Awaited

For the family of Alfredo Ontiveros, the verdict represents a long-awaited moment of justice after more than two decades of unanswered questions.

📞 Anyone with information about other cold cases is encouraged to contact the Texas Rangers Cold Case Unit or local law enforcement.