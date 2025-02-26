PSJA Student in Critical Condition After Seizure – Family Seeks Help for Medical Expenses

Jeremiah’s Seizure Leads to Emergency Surgery

A 12-year-old student at PSJA Liberty Middle School is currently fighting for his life after a sudden seizure last Friday. Jeremiah, who was in class at the time of the incident, was rushed to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen in critical condition. His mother, Magdalena, received a frantic call informing her that her son was in need of immediate medical attention.

“The doctor told me they had to operate on him immediately,” Magdalena explained. “Transferring him to Harlingen was crucial. It wasn’t an option anymore. The surgery had to happen right then, or my son could lose his life.”

The seizure left the young boy hospitalized, where he continues to undergo treatment. His condition remains serious, and his family is now facing overwhelming medical expenses.

Family Seeks Community Support

Magdalena has been in contact with school officials and has already filed a formal report with the district police to investigate the incident further. However, her immediate concern is her son’s health and the mounting medical bills.

To assist the family with medical expenses, anyone interested in offering support can contact them directly at (956) 974-5915. Your kindness and generosity will go a long way in helping Jeremiah’s family navigate this difficult time.

No Further Information from PSJA

At the moment, PSJA has not provided additional details regarding the incident. Fox News continues to reach out to the school district for more information.

As the family navigates through this challenging ordeal, they are grateful for the support and prayers from the community. Jeremiah’s journey to recovery is just beginning, and every bit of help makes a difference.