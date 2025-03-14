Possible Tuberculosis Case Under Investigation at Cameron County Childcare Center

Nearly 100 People Tested as Officials Monitor Situation

Health officials in Cameron County are investigating a possible tuberculosis (TB) case linked to a local childcare center. Nearly 100 employees and children at Katy City Academy have been tested and are awaiting results, according to the center’s owner.

Despite the health concern, the daycare remains operational, with precautions in place as authorities assess the potential exposure risk.

“In order to act fast, we have to test all the children for tuberculosis. We do a skin test and X-rays for children under five years old. All the staff is getting tested as well,” the owner of Katy City Academy told reporters.

UTRGV Confirms Tuberculosis Case on Campus

Meanwhile, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) issued a statement today confirming a positive tuberculosis case on campus.

At this time, it is unclear whether the two cases are connected, and county health officials have not yet released further details. Investigations are ongoing to determine any possible links.

What Is Tuberculosis?

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that primarily affects the lungs and spreads through airborne droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. Symptoms can include:

Persistent cough (lasting three weeks or more)

Chest pain

Fever and night sweats

Unexplained weight loss

TB is treatable with antibiotics, but early detection is crucial to prevent its spread.

Public Health Measures & What’s Next

The Cameron County Health Department is closely monitoring the situation.

at Katy City Academy, with results expected soon. Health officials are working to determine if the childcare and UTRGV cases are related.

Stay Informed & Report Concerns

For updates or to report symptoms, contact:

Texas Department of State Health Services – https://www.dshs.texas.gov

Health officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms or who may have had contact with an infected individual to seek medical evaluation immediately.