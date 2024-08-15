Police Respond to Reports of Neglect, Mercedes Mother Faces Charges

Mercedes Community Reports Lead to Mother’s Arrest on Neglect Charges

In a concerning development in the city of Mercedes, police have arrested Jennifer Mojica after receiving several calls from residents about her children’s poor condition, sparking a broader investigation into potential child neglect and exploitation.

Incident Details

The case came to light when Mojica was observed with her four children at a local Stripes store, reportedly asking for money. Witnesses noted signs of neglect among the children, which prompted immediate community concern and subsequent police intervention. Further investigation revealed that Mojica had an active arrest warrant in Hidalgo County for aggravated assault of a family member.

Police and CPS Involvement

Mercedes Police Department, along with Child Protective Services (CPS), swiftly responded to the situation. “She has a history with CPS of doing this back and forth. Sometimes they try looking for her. They try to get ahold of her and they never can find her,” explained Lt. Jesus Rodriguez, a Mercedes PD investigator. This ongoing pattern has complicated efforts to ensure the children’s welfare in the past.

Child Custody and Charges

Currently, three of Mojica’s children have been taken into custody by CPS, while the youngest, a five-year-old, is now with the biological father. Given the circumstances, additional charges against Mojica are being considered as investigations continue.

Community and Police Response

The Mercedes community and local authorities are particularly vigilant regarding child welfare issues. This case underscores the importance of community awareness and reporting, which in this instance led to timely intervention by law enforcement and child protective services.

Legal and Protective Measures

As the legal process unfolds, the focus remains on the wellbeing and safety of the children involved. Mercedes PD and CPS are closely monitoring the situation, ensuring that the necessary measures are in place to protect the children and address any further legal actions that may arise from the ongoing investigation.

For more updates on this case and advice on how to report suspected child neglect or abuse, stay with Fox News Rio Grande Valley and follow us on your favorite social network.