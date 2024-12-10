Pharr Police Seek Public Help to Identify Suspect

The Pharr Police Department has issued a public appeal for assistance in identifying a suspect seen attempting to open an apartment door on Sugar Road near Nolana Avenue.

Public Assistance Sought in Pharr

The incident, which was captured on surveillance cameras, showed an unidentified man trying to gain unauthorized entry into an apartment. The suspect is currently at large and authorities are keen on apprehending him as soon as possible.

How to Help

Residents who have information that could lead to the identification or apprehension of the suspect are encouraged to call the Pharr Police Department at 956 402-4700. The public play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of the community, and their assistance in this matter is greatly appreciated.

The Pharr Police Department has reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order in the city and has vowed to bring the suspect to justice. Residents are urged to be vigilant and report any unusual activities to the police.