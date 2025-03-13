Pharr Man Arrested After Shots Fired Incident; Faces Burglary, Deadly Conduct Charges

Eduardo Pena Taken Into Custody, Held on $150,000 Bond

Authorities in Pharr, Texas, arrested Eduardo Pena following a shots-fired call late Monday night. The Pharr Police Department responded to the scene and took Pena into custody on charges of deadly conduct and burglary.

Following his arrest, Pena was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail, where his bond was set at $150,000.

Incident Details Remain Limited

Authorities have not yet disclosed what led to the shots-fired report or if anyone was injured. The circumstances surrounding the burglary charge also remain unclear. Law enforcement officials are expected to release additional details as the investigation unfolds.

Charges Explained

Deadly Conduct – In Texas, deadly conduct can include actions that recklessly endanger others , such as discharging a firearm in a manner that could cause harm.

– In Texas, deadly conduct can include actions that , such as in a manner that could cause harm. Burglary – This charge typically involves unauthorized entry into a structure with intent to commit a crime, whether theft or another offense.

What’s Next?

Pena will remain in custody unless he can post bond. If convicted, he could face serious legal consequences, depending on the details of the case. The Pharr Police Department urges anyone with additional information regarding the incident to come forward.