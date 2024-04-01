Pharr Launches ‘I Love My Pets’ Safety Initiative with Emergency Rescue Stickers

In a move to enhance pet safety, the city of Pharr is rolling out a new initiative called ‘I Love My Pets’ emergency rescue stickers. Starting tomorrow, public health officials will distribute these stickers to residents, providing a crucial alert for law enforcement and first responders in case of a natural disaster or emergency.

The stickers are designed to inform responders that pets are present in a home, thereby increasing their chances of survival during unforeseen events. “That way, we give those animals a fighting chance for life,” said a city spokesperson.

The distribution of these free stickers is part of an ongoing campaign to ensure the safety and well-being of pets in the community. The kickoff event will be held at Pharr, located at 1121 East Nolana loop, beginning at ten in the morning.

For those unable to attend the event, the stickers will still be available. Residents can obtain them by calling City Hall at (956) 402-4000. This initiative underscores Pharr’s commitment to the safety of all its inhabitants, including our beloved pets. For more information on pet safety and other local initiatives, visit foxrgv.tv.