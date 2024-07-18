Pastor Accused of Sexual Assault Released: Victims Demand Justice

Tonight, the pastor accused of sexually assaulting several women at a local church has been released from jail, leaving his victims feeling betrayed and seeking justice. Our reporter, Alondra de Hoyos, spoke with one of the victims who shared her disappointment and determination to ensure such abuses do not go unpunished.

Arrest and Release

In September 2023, pastor Gerardo Castro Gonzalez was arrested on multiple charges of sexual assault and indecent assault. However, recent records from the Hidalgo County Jail indicate that Gonzalez has been released. This decision has sparked outrage among the victims, who were expecting a trial and a more severe punishment.

Quote from Romina, Victim: “I am sad and disappointed because that’s not what we were expecting. Us, like victims, were not expecting that decision at all. We were ready to go to trial, and weeks before we were informed by the DA’s office that they had reached an agreement with him, that he was going to declare himself guilty. But they only gave him ten years of probation.”

Victim’s Story

Romina, a member of McAllen Despertar Ministries for nearly eight years, shared her harrowing experience. She joined the church because her sister and brother-in-law, who served as pastors, invited her. Over time, Gonzalez’s abusive behavior escalated, culminating in inappropriate physical contact under the guise of one-on-one prayers.

Romina’s Account: “Day by day, week by week, there is a moment where time passes and those ideas are in your head. After church services, he would pull victims aside for one-on-one prayers, inching closer and closer, invading personal space.”

Romina described how Gonzalez would begin touching her over her clothes, both in front and behind, while insisting that she keep her eyes closed for the prayer to be effective. This manipulation and abuse left her feeling violated and helpless.

Quote from Romina: “I was put off when he started touching me on top of my clothes. He would say phrases and continue to get close. But the next step was that he started to touch me in front and behind me.”

Seeking Justice

Romina and other victims feel that the ten-year probation sentence is inadequate and fails to deliver justice. They hope that by sharing their stories, they can prevent similar abuses by individuals in positions of power and encourage other victims to come forward.

Quote from Romina: “I hope my story helps other victims speak out, preventing abusive behavior from people in positions of power.”

The release of Gonzalez has raised concerns about the judicial process and the protection of victims’ rights. Community members and advocacy groups are calling for a review of the case and more stringent measures to hold perpetrators accountable.

For those seeking to report sexual assault or needing support, contact local law enforcement or advocacy organizations.