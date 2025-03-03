Panic Erupts at Dallas Cheer Competition Amid False Shooting Rumors

A chaotic scene unfolded at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas on Saturday afternoon after loud noises caused panic among attendees at the 2025 NCAA All-Star National Championship. Initial fears of an active shooter spread quickly, but Dallas police later confirmed there was no gunfire at the venue.

What Happened?

According to authorities, the incident began around 1 p.m. when a fight between parents led to multiple poles being knocked over. The crashing sound triggered widespread fear, sending athletes and spectators into a frenzy as they scrambled to exit the building.

For those inside, the moment was terrifying.

“It was scary not knowing where your grandchild was and not knowing what was actually going on. I just know what I heard and what I saw. It was pure chaos,” said one attendee.

Witnesses described people pushing and shoving to get to safety, with some rushing down escalators or being forced out the doors in the confusion.

Impact on the Event

The NCAA All-Star National Championship, one of the biggest cheerleading competitions in the country, draws more than 30,000 athletes from 43 states and nine countries. The event is estimated to generate $64 million for the city of Dallas. However, in response to the chaos, the remainder of the competition was canceled for the day.

RGV Cheer Community Responds

The Rio Grande Valley (RGV) cheer family took to social media to express their support and solidarity with those affected. Their statement reminded members that no one is alone and that help is available for anyone struggling in the aftermath of the incident.

“We are sending love and strength to everyone present at the event,” the statement read, emphasizing the importance of community support during difficult times.

Moving Forward

Despite the scare, cheerleaders, coaches, and families are determined to put the incident behind them and focus on the sport they love.

“We’re just trying to stay calm and together as a community,” one participant shared.

Authorities continue to investigate the altercation that led to the false alarm, but for many in attendance, the emotional impact of the chaotic moments will linger.