Palmview Police Department Hosts Safe ‘Trunk or Treat’ Event for Halloween

As Halloween approaches, families are gearing up for the annual tradition of trick or treating. However, this year, the Palmview Police Department is taking a proactive role to ensure a safe celebration for all.

‘Trunk or Treat’ for a Safe Halloween

Addressing safety concerns surrounding Halloween celebrations, the Palmview Police Department is inviting the community to a special ‘Trunk or Treat’ event. The event aims to provide a secure and enjoyable environment for children and families to celebrate the spooky season.

Event Details

The ‘Trunk or Treat’ event is scheduled to take place at the Palmview Municipal Park, located at 613 Palm View Commercial Drive, on October 31st. The event will commence from six in the evening, welcoming everyone in the community. The police department encourages everyone to participate in the festivities while adhering to safety guidelines.

Community Engagement and Safety

The Palmview Police Department’s initiative is not just about ensuring safety, but also about strengthening community bonds. By hosting the event at their station, the police are fostering a sense of community spirit, ensuring that Halloween remains a fun, safe, and inclusive festivity for all.