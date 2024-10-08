Palmview Father Arrested for Child Endangerment After 4-Year-Old Found Wandering Streets Alone
Edwin Ibanez, 27, was arrested for child endangerment and drug possession after police found his 4-year-old son wandering alone; drugs were discovered at the home.
Published October 8, 2024
A Palmview father is behind bars tonight after police found his 4-year-old son wandering alone in the streets—a disturbing incident that marks the second such case in the area within the last three days. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Edwin Ibanez, was arrested and faces charges of child endangerment and drug possession.
Incident Overview
The incident began when concerned residents spotted the young boy wandering unsupervised and immediately alerted local authorities. Officers from the Palmview Police Department arrived at the scene and conducted a search to locate the child’s guardian. They traced the boy back to a nearby home, where they found Ibanez asleep next to his bed.
During their search, officers discovered baggies containing a crystal-like substance and a clear pipe near the sleeping father. Ibanez later confessed to police that he had been using drugs, putting his child’s safety at serious risk.
Child Now in Protective Custody
Following Ibanez’s arrest, the young boy was placed in the care of his grandmother, and Child Protection Services (CPS) has been notified about the situation. CPS is currently evaluating the case to determine the next steps for the child’s wellbeing and safety.
“This is the second case in three days where a young child has been found wandering the streets alone,” noted a Palmview PD spokesperson. “We are urging parents to be more vigilant and prioritize the safety and wellbeing of their children.”
Charges and Upcoming Court Appearance
Ibanez faces child endangerment and drug possession charges and will appear in court tomorrow to address the allegations. If found guilty, he could face significant penalties, including potential jail time, fines, and the loss of custody rights.
Community Concerns
The incident has raised concerns among Palmview residents about child safety and the role of drug use in endangering young children. Local law enforcement and CPS officials are working together to address these cases and ensure that proper measures are in place to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.
