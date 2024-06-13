Palmview Council Member Jose Luis Perez Resigns Amid La Joya ISD Policy

Palmview Council member for place two, Jose Luis Perez, is the latest elected official to resign due to La Joya ISD’s policy that prohibits employees in top positions from holding public office. Perez submitted his resignation today, effective June 30th.

During a special meeting, the city council approved a special election to be held on Tuesday, July 30th. Candidacy filing for the vacant position is open now through June 20th.

The winner of the special election will serve the remaining term of one year and ten months left by Perez. This resignation follows the implementation of La Joya ISD’s policy aimed at preventing conflicts of interest among its employees holding significant public offices.

Residents interested in running for the council seat are encouraged to file their candidacies promptly. The special election provides an opportunity for the community to choose a new representative who will continue the work of the city council and address local issues.

For more information on the special election and the candidacy filing process, residents can visit the City of Palmview’s official website or contact the city clerk’s office.

URLs