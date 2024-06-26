Palm Valley Animal Shelter Tackles Fourth Animal Hoarding Case This Year

The Palm Valley Animal Shelter (PVAS) is once again facing the challenge of an animal hoarding case. This marks the fourth such case for the shelter this year. Our reporter, Karen Lucero, spoke with Faith Wright, the director of PVAS, about the latest situation and the ongoing challenges the organization faces.

45 Dogs Rescued in Latest Hoarding Case

Palm Valley Animal Society officials reported that 45 dogs, including four puppies, were received this morning from a residence in Hidalgo County. Faith Wright, PVAS Director, detailed the conditions and circumstances surrounding the latest rescue.

“Middle-aged woman no power at her place, living off of electrical power from neighbor’s house on an extension cord. And if she gave up all of her dogs other than she got to keep three, her family would let her move in with them,” Wright explained.

Health Status of the Rescued Dogs

Wright noted that most of the animals were in a healthy state, which is a significant improvement compared to previous cases. “We do have two that only have one eye. We do have three that don’t have a form jaw either because of teeth loss or jaw dislocation. We have one very pregnant dog,” she added.

This case contrasts sharply with earlier incidents this year. In Palmview, 63 dogs were found in unsanitary conditions earlier this month. In April, authorities rescued at least 70 animals from a McAllen home, and nearly 100 animals were saved from another McAllen residence earlier in the month.

Challenges Faced by PVAS

Dealing with such frequent and large-scale rescues presents significant challenges for PVAS. The influx of animals requires substantial resources, including food, medical care, and space. Despite these challenges, PVAS continues to work tirelessly to ensure the welfare of these animals.

No Charges Filed

The woman involved in this latest case will not be facing any charges as she voluntarily surrendered the animals. This cooperation has allowed PVAS to provide the necessary care and rehoming efforts for the dogs.

How You Can Help

PVAS relies heavily on community support to manage these rescues. If you are interested in donating, becoming a foster, or adopting one of the rescued animals, you can contact the shelter at (956) 686-1141.

For more information and updates, visit Palm Valley Animal Society.