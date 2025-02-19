Padre Boulevard Reopens After Emergency Sinkhole Repairs

Swift Action Restores Traffic Flow

The northbound lanes of Padre Boulevard are now open following the successful repair of a sinkhole that emerged early this morning. The one-foot-wide hole, caused by a broken drain pipe, was discovered near the 1300 block of Padre Boulevard in South Padre Island.

Coordinated Effort to Fix the Issue

A team comprising the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Laguna Madre Water District, and City of South Padre Island officials worked quickly to repair the sinkhole and restore road safety.

Authorities confirmed that the broken drain pipe was the primary cause of the sinkhole, prompting urgent repairs to prevent further structural damage to the roadway.

Drivers Advised to Stay Alert

With the road now reopened, officials urge drivers to remain cautious while traveling through the area, as additional monitoring and maintenance may be necessary.

For the latest road updates and infrastructure projects, visit: