Onion Overturn: 18-Wheeler Spills Load in Donna, Causes Traffic Chaos

A peculiar incident unfolded in Donna this afternoon when an 18-wheeler overturned near the intersection of FM 493 and Frontage Road, unleashing a flood of onions onto the highway. The unexpected spill resulted in a pungent traffic disruption, prompting authorities to reroute vehicles while emergency crews scrambled to clear the mess.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, leaving many to wonder how such an unusual event could occur. The sight of hundreds of onions scattered across the road was both baffling and amusing to passersby and has since become the talk of the town.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow detour signs until the cleanup is complete and the road is declared safe for travel. The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of the road and the importance of staying alert while driving.

If you have any information regarding the cause of the crash or need assistance due to the traffic disruption, please contact the Donna Police Department at (956) 464-4481.