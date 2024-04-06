Officials in La Grulla are addressing water treatment concerns after the city’s supply fails to meet TCEQ standards for March

City officials in La Grulla have issued a statement acknowledging that the local water supply did not meet the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Treatment Standards for the month of March. The announcement has heightened community concerns about water quality and the steps being taken to ensure public safety.

According to the press release, more than 5% of the combined filter effluent turbidity levels in La Grulla’s water exceeded the standard limit of 0.3, which is a measure of the cloudiness or haziness in water caused by particles that can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth.

In response to the violation, the city has initiated corrective measures, including the replacement of outdated equipment at the water treatment plant. These actions are part of a comprehensive plan to rectify the situation promptly and to prevent any future occurrences that could compromise water quality.

La Grulla officials are urging residents to stay informed about the progress and any potential health advisories. Updates on the water treatment process and improvements will be provided to the public as the city works diligently to restore the water supply to meet and exceed TCEQ standards.