Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent Alejandro de Luna Killed in McAllen Crash

Ten-Year Law Enforcement Veteran Dies After Two-Vehicle Collision

McAllen police have released new details regarding a fatal crash that claimed the life of off-duty Border Patrol agent Alejandro de Luna earlier this week.

The crash happened at approximately 1:57 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3200 block of West Street and involved a GMC pickup truck and a Chevrolet Tahoe.

De Luna, who was driving the Tahoe, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Privately Owned Vehicles Involved

Police confirmed that both vehicles were privately owned and not being used in an official capacity at the time of the crash.

The identity and condition of the other driver involved have not been released.

Community Mourns Loss of Agent de Luna

De Luna, a ten-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol, is being remembered by colleagues and the law enforcement community as dedicated, compassionate, and respected.

“He was beloved by his peers and served the community with honor,” a CBP spokesperson stated.

Ceremony Planned in His Honor

A ceremony is being planned to honor de Luna’s service, though details have not yet been announced.

Investigation Ongoing

The McAllen Police Department continues to investigate the crash.

📞 Anyone with information is encouraged to contact McAllen PD at (956) 681-2000.