Nightly Expressway Closures Begin: McAllen and Pharr Underpasses Affected

Nighttime Construction Impacts Local Traffic in McAllen and Pharr

Starting today, residents and commuters in McAllen and Pharr will need to adjust their travel plans as TxDOT begins nightly closures of the expressway underpasses. These closures are necessary for the construction of the new I-2 westbound main lanes and will affect the underpass at Cage Jackson Road and Business 83. The closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., continuing daily until May 13.

Navigating the Closures

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during these hours. The importance of slowing down when approaching roadwork zones cannot be overstressed, as it ensures both the safety of the construction workers and the drivers themselves. TxDOT officials have posted signage around the affected areas to guide drivers and provide information on detour routes to minimize inconvenience and maintain traffic flow.

Impact on Daily Commutes

The construction is part of a larger effort to improve infrastructure and traffic flow on I-2 but means significant temporary adjustments for daily commuters. Local businesses and residents may experience increased traffic on alternative routes as drivers adjust to the changes. Planning extra travel time and staying informed about the progress of the construction will be crucial for navigating the coming weeks.

