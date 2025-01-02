New Orleans New Year Terror Attack: Chaos and Carnage in the French Quarter

Unimaginable horror and chaos struck the heart of New Orleans during the early hours of New Year’s Day as a truck plowed into a crowd of revelers in the city’s French Quarter. The gruesome act of terror, which left more than a dozen dead and over 30 injured, is now the focus of a major FBI investigation.

New Orleans Terror Attack: The Unfolding Chaos

The attack took place just hours after the start of the new year, turning joyous celebrations into scenes of terror and despair. Eyewitness video footage reveals the horrifying aftermath of the incident, with the suspect identified as Shimizu Dinh Jabar, an Army veteran from Texas.

Investigation Underway

The FBI, treating this incident as an act of terror, is working tirelessly to probe if Jabar acted alone or had any accomplices. Potential explosive devices were also discovered in the vicinity of the attack. Detailed reports indicate that the assailant intentionally drove his pickup truck into the crowd and opened fire, killing at least ten people and injuring dozens others.

Response and Aftermath

In a shootout with the police, the 42-year-old American citizen was killed. Investigators found a handgun, an AR-style rifle, and an ISIS flag in his possession. The incident has sparked national interest with President Biden extending condolences to the victims’ families and President-elect Trump attributing the act to illegal immigration, labeling it as ‘pure evil’.

As a precautionary measure, the Sugar Bowl at the Superdome, scheduled for Wednesday night, has been delayed by a day. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry declared an emergency, mobilizing military police to assist the FBI and local law enforcement in maintaining public safety.