Motorcyclist Killed in Pharr Accident: City Police Investigating

Tragedy struck the city of Pharr last night when a motorcyclist was killed in a traffic accident. The local police have since launched an investigation into the incident.

On-Scene Reporting

Our correspondent, Guillermo Rios, was live at the scene, detailing the immediate response by the Pharr PD and emergency medical services. The accident occurred at the intersection of Owassa Road and Frontage Road, a bustling area that is now a site of investigation.

Intersection Closed, Investigation Underway

In their effort to clear the scene and conduct a thorough probe, authorities have temporarily closed the intersection to traffic. Crime scene investigators have been meticulously collecting evidence, while the identity of the vehicle involved in the crash remains unconfirmed.

Public Advisory

As authorities continue their work, residents are advised to avoid the area. The South-bound Frontage Road is currently closed, and the Owassa and Frontage roads intersection is also off-limits to traffic. Authorities are urging the public to respect the ongoing investigation and give first responders the space they need to do their jobs.As this story continues to unfold, we will keep you updated with the latest developments.