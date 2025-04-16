Motorcyclist Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on FM 107 in McAllen

Authorities Investigate After Collision Sends Rider to Hospital

A multi-vehicle crash in McAllen resulted in a motorcyclist being hospitalized with a leg injury, local authorities confirmed.

The collision occurred along FM 107 and involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle. Emergency crews responded to the scene and transported the injured motorcyclist for medical treatment.

Condition Unknown, Investigation Underway

The motorcyclist’s condition has not been publicly disclosed. McAllen police have launched an active investigation into the cause of the crash.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area as authorities continue to gather information.

📞 Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact McAllen Police Department.