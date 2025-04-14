Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

Motorcycle Crash in Alamo Leaves One in ICU, Closes I-2 for Hours

Two-vehicle collision under investigation; DPS, police, and fire crews respond to scene on westbound Interstate 2.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 14 2025

Serious Injuries Reported in Two-Vehicle Accident on Westbound Interstate 2

A motorcycle driver remains in intensive care following a serious two-vehicle crash in Alamo that occurred on the 300 block of westbound Interstate 2 earlier this week.

Emergency crews from the Alamo Police Department and fire department responded to the scene in the afternoon. The motorcyclist sustained severe injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where they are currently being treated in the ICU.

Other Vehicle Occupants Also Injured

The occupants of the second vehicle involved in the crash also received medical attention at the scene. Their condition has not been publicly disclosed.

Four-Hour Road Closure for Investigation

The crash forced the closure of westbound I-2 for approximately four hours as investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) examined the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no citations or charges have been announced at this time.

📞 Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Alamo PD or DPS.

