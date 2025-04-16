Mother Seeks Justice After Daughter’s Sexual Assault by Family Member

Convicted Offender Required to Register as Sex Offender; Victim Now in Recovery

A Texas mother is speaking out after her daughter was sexually assaulted by a family member, a crime that has left the entire household shattered but determined to seek justice.

The mother shared her story with Fox News, revealing that the abuse came to light after her daughter, identified as Maria, began experiencing unexplained stomach pain. When another daughter voiced concern, she immediately contacted police.

Offender Sentenced in 2024

The perpetrator, identified as Angel Medina, was convicted and sentenced in July 2024 on charges of sexual assault and sexual assault of a child. He is now required to register as a sex offender.

“We trusted him. He was part of our family. I want other families to know these crimes can happen in silence, and we have to speak up,” the mother said.

Victim Receives Ongoing Support

Maria is now receiving professional counseling and trauma support as she begins the path to healing.

Authorities commend the family’s swift action and encourage others to report abuse immediately.

📞 To report suspected abuse, contact the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or visit https://www.txabusehotline.org.