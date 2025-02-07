Mission Woman Arrested for Aiding Boyfriend’s Escape During Police Standoff

Garza Charged With Hindering Apprehension; Boyfriend Still at Large

A Mission woman, identified as Angel Regine Garza, has been arrested and charged with hindering apprehension after allegedly helping her boyfriend, Edward Vargas, escape from Hidalgo County deputies. Garza was in court today, where a judge set her bond at $175,000.

Domestic Dispute Leads to Standoff

Authorities say the incident began yesterday when deputies responded to a domestic dispute between Garza and Vargas. The situation escalated into a standoff, prompting officers to attempt to subdue Vargas using a taser.

However, according to investigators, Garza intervened by striking the taser with her hand, preventing officers from detaining Vargas. By the time deputies entered the house, Vargas was gone.

Edward Vargas Remains at Large

Law enforcement officials are still searching for Edward Vargas and are urging the public to come forward with any information on his whereabouts.

How to Report Information

If you have any details that could help locate Edward Vargas, please contact Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at:

Crime Stoppers Hotline: 956-668-8477

For official updates, visit the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office website:

https://www.hidalgoso.org

Authorities continue their efforts to locate Vargas while Garza remains in custody, facing serious legal consequences for her role in the escape.