SWAT Team Cracks Down on Cocaine and Weapons Operation in Mission

In a significant operation early this morning, Mission Police Department’s SWAT team conducted a raid on a home, leading to the arrest of several individuals and the seizure of drugs and firearms. The bust, which took place at around 8:30 a.m. on Second Street, was the culmination of careful surveillance and investigation, spurred by anonymous tips from the community.

Mission PD spokesperson Arturo Flores provided details of the operation, stating, “The SWAT Tactical team arrived at about 8:31 a.m. this morning and raided the property. What was recovered at that property was some cocaine, some weapons, and they arrested four male individuals and one female.” The identities and ages of those arrested have not been disclosed, nor has the exact quantity of cocaine and weapons recovered.

Flores emphasized that the arrested individuals are currently being investigated, and charges being considered include delivery and distribution, unlawful carrying, and possession of a controlled substance. “They’re being questioned as we speak today. Our priority is to make sure that the city of Mission is safe,” he added.

The operation was made possible thanks to vigilant community members who provided anonymous tips, allowing investigators to keep a close eye on the home for some time. This bust underscores the importance of community-police collaboration in maintaining public safety and combating illegal activities.

Mission PD reminds residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activity to their local police department, as community involvement is crucial in preventing and addressing crime. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected as more information becomes available.