Mission Mayor Urges Governor to Declare State of Emergency Following Cyberattack

Cyberattack Puts Sensitive City Data at Risk

Mission’s Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza has formally requested that Governor Greg Abbott declare a state of emergency following a significant cyberattack that compromised the city’s computer servers. The breach has left health information, civil and criminal records, and other sensitive data stored by the city at risk, potentially exposing personal and confidential information.

In a letter sent to the governor, Mayor Garza outlined the severity of the situation, asking for state intervention to address the breach and provide necessary resources.

“We urgently need the help of state officials and cybersecurity experts to mitigate the damage caused by this cyberattack,” said Garza. “The integrity and security of the data that our citizens entrust to us is in jeopardy, and we are doing everything in our power to protect it.”

Cybersecurity Breach Threatens Personal Data

The attack on the city’s computer server has affected critical records ranging from medical data to criminal histories. Given the sensitive nature of the information at risk, the city is urging swift action from both state and federal agencies to ensure that the cybercriminals behind the attack are apprehended and held accountable.

Mayor Garza emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts, noting that state resources and specialized teams are needed to tackle such an extensive cybersecurity breach.

Seeking Immediate Support from State Officials

With the city’s internal IT department working to secure systems and identify the full extent of the attack, Mayor Garza’s letter underscores the urgency of having experts involved.

“We need the appropriate officials to intervene and provide immediate assistance so that we can recover and protect our residents,” Garza added.

Governor’s Response Expected Soon

At this time, Governor Abbott has not publicly responded to the request, but experts believe the issue could prompt statewide discussions on the vulnerability of municipal and government data in Texas.

This cyberattack serves as a reminder of the importance of securing digital infrastructure across both state and local governments, especially as cities increasingly rely on technology for essential services.

How to Protect Yourself

Residents of Mission who are concerned about potential exposure of their personal data are encouraged to monitor their accounts for unusual activity and report any suspicious incidents to local authorities.

For more information, updates on the situation will be available through official city communication channels.