Mission City’s Controlled Burn Fire Training: What You Need to Know

The city of Mission is all set to host controlled burn fire training exercises, but officials are urging residents not to panic. The exercises, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, could result in visible smoke and flames.

City of Mission Announces Fire Training Exercise

The city of Mission will be conducting controlled burn fire training exercises this week, officials announced on Monday. The exercises will take place in the area of the 1400 block of Conway Avenue and are intended to help train local firefighters.

Residents Advised Not to Panic

City officials are urging residents not to panic if they see smoke or flames in the vicinity of the training exercises. The planned burns are part of a routine training exercise and do not pose a threat to nearby homes or businesses.

Training Schedule

The training exercises are scheduled to take place on both Monday and Tuesday from eight in the morning to noon. Residents are advised to avoid the area during these times if possible.