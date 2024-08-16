Missing in Reynosa: Search for Woman Amidst Kidnapping Surge

Rising Concerns Over Safety in Reynosa

In recent months, the border town of Reynosa, Mexico, has become a focal point for concern due to a series of kidnappings that have prompted the U.S. Embassy in Matamoros to issue multiple travel advisories. The latest incident involves the disappearance of 51-year-old Chris Leguisano, who was last seen crossing into Reynosa on August 9th, 2024.

The Escalation of Crime

The surge in kidnappings, particularly targeting individuals with connections to the United States, has led to a Level 4 travel advisory from the U.S. Department of State, urging Americans to avoid travel to Reynosa due to the high risk of crime and kidnapping. This advisory comes in the wake of reports where victims have not only been kidnapped but also had their belongings stolen, bank accounts emptied, and families forced to pay substantial ransoms.

Local Authorities’ Response

Giovanni Barrios, the Secretary of Public Safety and Traffic for Reynosa, has acknowledged the increased police presence in the city, stating, “Unfortunate thing. Fortunately, we have more police presence in the city of Reynosa and we will be attending all calls we have related to security.” Despite these efforts, the search for Leguisano continues, with local officials collaborating with state and national forces to bolster security measures.

Community and Traveler Reactions

The community and travelers alike are reacting with fear and caution. Maria Lozano, a traveler at the McAllen bus station, expressed her reluctance to travel south to Reynosa, saying, “As of right now, I don’t feel safe going south to Reynosa.” This sentiment is echoed by many who are now reconsidering their travel plans to the area, highlighting the psychological impact of these warnings.