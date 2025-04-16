Now

Missing Elderly Woman with Dementia Found Dead in Starr County

84-year-old Maria Soprano located in brush near Estrella Street in Roma; no foul play suspected.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 16 2025

Authorities Confirm No Signs of Foul Play in Death of 84-Year-Old Maria Zambrano

A missing persons search in Starr County has come to a tragic end. The body of 84-year-old Maria Soprano, who had been missing since Sunday evening, was found earlier today in Roma, according to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.

Soprano’s remains were discovered in a brush-filled area near Estrella Street.

Victim Suffered from Dementia and Alzheimer’s

Authorities confirmed that Soprano suffered from dementia and Alzheimer’s, which may have contributed to her becoming disoriented and lost.

Family members reported her missing after she was last seen Sunday, prompting an extensive search.

Sheriff’s Office: No Foul Play Suspected

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office has stated that there is no indication of foul play and that the case remains a tragic loss for the family and community.

📞 For resources on locating and protecting vulnerable individuals, visit the Texas Silver Alert Program at https://www.dps.texas.gov.

