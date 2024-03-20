Mexican Consulate in McAllen Addresses Immigration Law (SB4) Concerns

Mexican Consulate in McAllen Provides Guidance on Immigration Law SB4

Amidst the recent pause of the contentious immigration law, Senate Bill 4 (SB4), the Mexican Consulate in McAllen held a press conference to address the concerns of the Valley’s Mexican community. Consul Froylan Yescas Cedillo emphasized the importance of staying informed and calm during these uncertain times.

“We want to send a message to our community so that there is tranquility, and we take measures based on solid, truthful information,” Cedillo stated. He also highlighted the Mexican Foreign Ministry’s official stance, which condemns Texas’ immigration control measures, asserting that “Mexico monitors it must be in a safe, legal, and orderly manner and therefore, under no circumstances will Mexico accept repatriations by the state of Texas.”

The consul expressed confidence that the legislation would not lead to widespread detentions or deportations. “We’re also optimistic in the aspect that we do not think that there will be massive detentions or deportation attempts,” he assured.

The Mexican Consulate’s office in McAllen remains available 24/7 to assist and answer any questions regarding SB4. The Department of Protection is specifically dedicated to addressing concerns related to the immigration law.

For more information or to seek assistance, individuals are encouraged to contact the consulate’s office at 956 821-7783.