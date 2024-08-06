Mercedes Hosts Back to School Bash for Local Students

Back to School Bash Offers Free Supplies and Health Screenings to RGV Families

As the summer winds down and the new school year approaches, families across the Rio Grande Valley are feeling the financial pressure of back-to-school preparations. In response, RGV Promotions is hosting its seventh annual Back to School Bash, providing essential resources to help alleviate some of this burden. The event, scheduled for Friday at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Mercedes, Texas, promises to be a lifeline for many families, offering free school supplies, backpacks, and health services.

A Lifeline for Families in Need

The Back to School Bash is a community event designed to support students and their families as they gear up for the upcoming school year. The event aims to ease the financial strain many families experience during this time by offering free school supplies and backpacks. This initiative is particularly vital for those who may struggle to provide these necessities for their children.

“There are a lot of folks who aren’t able to provide the backpacks or the school supplies for their children,” explained an event organizer. “This event caters to those who need the extra help. We’re doing this for the entire community at no cost.”

Comprehensive Health Services

In addition to school supplies, the event will feature a health clinic offering a range of free services, including vision, hearing, and dental screenings. These services provide an excellent opportunity for families to address their children’s health needs before the new school year begins. Parents and guardians can meet one-on-one with healthcare professionals to ensure their children are ready and healthy for the classroom.

“So stop on by and meet one-on-one with doctors for vision, hearing, and dental screenings, among other free exams,” encouraged the organizer. This comprehensive approach aims to address the holistic needs of students, ensuring they are prepared both academically and physically.

Event Details

Date: Friday, August 4, 2024

Friday, August 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Location: Knights of Columbus Hall, Mercedes, Texas

Knights of Columbus Hall, Mercedes, Texas Contact Information: For more details, call <a href=”tel:9564299542″>(956) 429-9542</a>

The event is open to the entire community, reflecting RGV Promotions’ commitment to supporting families and fostering unity. New students are also welcome to register during the event, making it a one-stop shop for back-to-school preparation.

Community Impact

The Back to School Bash is more than just a distribution of supplies; it is a community-building event that brings together families, educators, and healthcare providers. By addressing the needs of students and families, RGV Promotions is fostering a supportive environment that prioritizes education and health.

The event underscores the importance of community involvement in education and health, particularly in areas where resources may be limited. By providing essential supplies and services at no cost, the Back to School Bash is making a significant impact on the lives of students and families in the Rio Grande Valley.

URLs of Mentioned Organizations

RGV Promotions : Event Organizer’s Website

: Event Organizer’s Website Knights of Columbus Hall: Location