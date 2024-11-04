McAllen’s Amnesty Program: A Month-long Opportunity to Clear Fines Without Arrest

Starting this month, the city of McAllen has initiated an amnesty program. This initiative is an opportunity for residents to pay their outstanding fines without the fear of being arrested. The program will run for the entire month.

Details of the Amnesty Program

The amnesty program in McAllen is designed to provide residents with a chance to clear their debts and avoid possible legal repercussions. The program is set to operate from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday.

How to Participate

For those interested in making arrangements, they can visit the McAllen Municipal Court located at 1601 North Bicentennial Boulevard. Alternatively, residents can also make a phone call to 681-2900 to participate in the program.

Importance of the Amnesty Program

This program is a significant step for the city of McAllen as it promotes a sense of responsibility among its residents while ensuring their rights and freedoms are not compromised. It offers a unique opportunity for citizens to settle their outstanding dues while avoiding the potential of legal action.