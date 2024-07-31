McAllen Transit System Expands with 30% More Service

McAllen Announces Metro Service Redesign and Expansion

The city of McAllen has announced the redesign and expansion of its metro service, marking a significant milestone for the transit system. The changes are aimed at increasing access to public transportation and making the system more robust and efficient.

Details of the Expansion

City officials revealed that the redesigned metro service will include about 30% more service, with the addition of more direct routes and alignment changes. This expansion is part of an ongoing effort to enhance the public transportation system in McAllen.

“But also increase service. We added about 30% more surveys. We made some more direct routes, added about 30% more service. We, like I said, it’s an alignment changes all in an effort to make the system more robust and more efficient. And so in the future, hopefully we can also, increase service frequencies for the buses can go by more often,” said Mario Delgado, McAllen Transit Director.

Future Plans

Delgado emphasized that the city will continue to work towards having more routes available for residents in the future. The goal is to further improve service frequencies so that buses can pass by more often, making public transportation more convenient for everyone.

Community Impact

The expansion and redesign of the metro service are expected to significantly benefit McAllen residents by providing better access to public transportation. This initiative is part of the city’s broader efforts to improve infrastructure and enhance the quality of life for its residents.