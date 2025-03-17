McAllen Salvation Army Offers Financial Assistance Through ‘Love Beyond Labels’ Program

Struggling Families Encouraged to Apply for Limited Financial Aid

The McAllen Salvation Army is stepping up to assist individuals facing financial hardships through its Love Beyond Labels program, which provides support for rent, mortgage, and utility payments.

Limited Funds Available for Assistance

Frankie Zuñiga, a representative for the Salvation Army, emphasized that funding is limited, and applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The funds that we receive from the city of McAllen are restricted to McAllen residents. But we also get county funds that are able to help people from around the county,” Zuñiga explained.

In 2023, the organization helped more than 80 families stay in their homes and keep their essential utilities running.

Who Can Apply?

Residents must meet certain eligibility requirements to qualify for financial assistance. The program aims to support low-income families and individuals struggling to pay bills due to unexpected hardships.

How to Apply for Assistance

For more details on the Love Beyond Labels program and to check eligibility, call the McAllen Salvation Army at:

📞 (956) 682-1468

The Salvation Army encourages those in need to reach out as soon as possible, as funds are expected to run out quickly.