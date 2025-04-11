High-speed chase ends in Mercedes; suspects face charges of organized crime and drug possession.
McAllen Police Seek to Identify Couple in Possible Domestic Violence Case
Surveillance footage captures dispute on North 8th Street; officers seek to check well-being of those involved.
Officers Respond to Report of Woman Screaming at Local Apartment Complex
McAllen police are investigating a possible domestic violence incident and are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman captured on surveillance footage during what officers believe was a domestic dispute.
The incident occurred Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on the 6500 block of North 8th Street, where a ring camera recorded the couple during a heated exchange.
Police Respond After Reports of Screaming
Officers were dispatched after residents reported hearing a woman scream. Upon arrival, the individuals involved had already left the scene.
“Our purpose is to identify who these people are, check the well-being of either party, and interview them to find out what was going on,” said McAllen Police Sergeant John Simon.
Community Concerned by Rare Incident
Residents in the area told Fox News the neighborhood is usually quiet and safe, making the incident especially alarming.
Public Asked to Help Identify Individuals
📞 If you recognize the man or woman in the video, contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.
Tips can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
