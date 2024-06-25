McAllen Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Teen Runaway

In McAllen, police are requesting the community’s assistance in locating a teen runaway. Authorities have expressed concern for the well-being of 16-year-old Kimberly Michelle Cardenas, who voluntarily left her home on Tuesday, June 4th.

Details of Disappearance

Cardenas was last seen near the 500 block of East Jasmine Avenue. Given her age and the circumstances of her disappearance, authorities are particularly worried about her safety and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

How to Help

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kimberly Michelle Cardenas, please contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477. Tips can be provided anonymously, and any information could be crucial in ensuring her safe return.

Community Vigilance

The McAllen Police Department highlights the importance of community involvement in cases like this. Public awareness and timely reporting can make a significant difference in resolving such cases and ensuring the safety of vulnerable individuals.

For further updates, residents are encouraged to follow local news and McAllen PD announcements.

Thank you for your cooperation and assistance in this matter.

Contact Information

McAllen Police Department

: McAllen Police Department Phone: (956) 681-2000